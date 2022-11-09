VIDEOS: Hurricane Nicole damages Florida coast before expected landfall in state

Hurricane Nicole hasn't made landfall yet in Florida, but the state is already feeling its impact.
FOX 35 News cameras have captured video of storm damage seen in Central Florida Wednesday, including a building collapse in Daytona Beach Shores.
More Daytona Beach Shores buildings may collapse ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed for Florida and more buildings in Daytona Beach Shores will become susceptible to structure damages
Florida beachfront home loses backyard to Tropical Storm Nicole waves
A backyard in Volusia County was swallowed up by dangerous waves ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
When will Nicole make landfall in Florida?
As of Wednesday afternoon, the storm strengthened Wednesday evening and became a hurricane before its forecast to reach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
"Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern United States Thursday through Friday, and it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday afternoon," the NHC added.
Forecasters say the Central Florida area could see storm impacts such as heavy rainfall, strong winds, coastal flooding, isolated tornadoes, storm surge, and power outages.
Building collapses in Daytona Beach as Tropical Storm Nicole impacts Florida
A beachside building has partially collapsed in Daytona Beach, Florida, as the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole begin to impact eastern Florida.
Seawall at Daytona Beach crumbles into ocean due to powerful waves from Tropical Storm Nicole
Powerful waves from Tropical Storm Nicole have broken off parts of the seawall at Daytona Beach ahead of the storm's expected landfall.
Flagler Beach Pier dominated by waves ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
A wooden pier at Flagler Beach was dominated by waves on Wednesday, as Tropical Storm Nicole begins to impact the eastern coast. The storm made landfall Wednesday in the Bahamas shortly before noon, and is expected to strengthen further before making landfall in Florida.