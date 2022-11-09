Tropical Storm Nicole to become hurricane ahead of Florida landfall: Timeline of arrival

New Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for portions of Florida as Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday ahead of its projected landfall in the state.

As of Wednesday morning, Nicole was located several hundred miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida with maximum sustained winds at 70 mph. Nicole is near hurricane strength and is expected to make landfall in Florida as a Category 1 storm.

"On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas this morning, move near or over those islands by midday, and approach the east coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area tonight," the National Hurricane Center said. "Nicole's center is then expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night, and then across the Carolinas Friday and Friday night.

Winds guests could get up to 85 mph along Florida's east coast. Tropical storm conditions are also occurring along portions of the east coast of Florida and will spread northward within the warning area through Georgia and South Carolina today and tonight. Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area in Florida tonight or Thursday morning. Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area tonight. Tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area along the west coast of Florida by this evening or tonight.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. Central and northern portions of the Florida Peninsula could get up to 3 to 5 inches and even 8 inches in some areas. A few tornadoes are possible this evening through Thursday across eastern Florida, southeastern Georgia, and southern South Carolina.

The FOX 35 Storm Team says you should have your hurricane preps done by Wednesday, no later than 3 p.m. as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate. Power outages are possible.

WHEN WILL NICOLE MAKE LANDFALL IN FLORIDA?

Some strengthening is expected and Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane near the northwestern Bahamas and remain a hurricane when it reaches the east coast of Florida on Wednesday night. Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern United States Thursday through Friday, and it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone by Friday night over the Mid-Atlantic states.

WARNINGS AND WATCHES

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

The Abacos, Berry Islands, Bimini, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas

Boca Raton to Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Andros Island, New Providence, and Eleuthera in the northwestern Bahamas

Hallandale Beach Florida to Boca Raton Florida

Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida to South Santee River South Carolina

North of Bonita Beach to Indian Pass Florida

Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

North Palm Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown Florida

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton Florida

Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach Florida

Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina

Anclote River Florida to Indian Pass Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

South of Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef Florida

EVACUATIONS

As Floridians prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, local emergency management officials are starting to announce evacuation orders. You can find the list HERE.

If Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall as a Category 1 hurricane as projected, it would be the first November hurricane to hit the U.S. in 37 years.

The last hurricane to make landfall in the month of November was Hurricane Kate, when the storm hit the Florida panhandle on Nov. 21, 1985 as a Category 2 hurricane. Kate came ashore near Mexico Beach, Florida with winds of 100 mph.

When Kate struck the Florida Panhandle, it became the first hurricane to make landfall in that area since Hurricane Eloise in 1975.

Nicole is the 14th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which wraps up on November 30.