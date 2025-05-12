Substitute teacher in Osceola County accused of throwing student into wall, police say

The Brief Casmore Shaw, 71, was arrested after allegedly assaulting a student at Neptune Elementary in St. Cloud. The incident occurred on April 30; Shaw has been charged with child abuse. He was removed from duty immediately and is no longer employed by the district.



A 71-year-old substitute teacher in Oseola County has been arrested after allegedly throwing a student against a classroom wall at Neptune Elementary School in St. Cloud, Florida.

What we know:

Casmore Shaw, 71, was arrested after allegedly assaulting a student at Neptune Elementary in St. Cloud.

Shaw is facing a charge of child abuse involving simple assault or battery after investigators said he threw a child into a wall. The incident allegedly occurred on April 29 and was reported by school officials to both the St. Cloud Police Department and the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF).

Shaw has since been arrested and booked into the Osceola County Department of Corrections.

Police say Shaw grabbed a student by the shirt collar and threw the child into the wall as a form of punishment. Interviews with students, staff, and Shaw himself led to the arrest.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the age or grade of the student involved. Details about the extent of the student’s injuries — if any — have not been made public. It also remains unclear what triggered the confrontation, whether Shaw had previous complaints or disciplinary actions on his record, and whether he will face additional charges.

The backstory:

Casmore Shaw was serving as a long-term substitute teacher at Neptune Elementary School at the time of the incident.

The Osceola County School District confirmed that Shaw was removed from his classroom duties immediately after the allegation was reported and is no longer employed by the district.

It was a nurse who made the initial report after a student came to the office with bruises and scratches, officials said. According to one part of the arrest report, this isn't the first time this has happened.

Multiple elementary students said they have seen Shaw throw students into the wall by their shirts and necks, as part of a timeout punishment. According to reports, Shaw did admit to grabbing the child, but said he didn’t intend to hurt him.

Shaw was arrested just before 2 p.m. on Monday and was still behind bars late Monday evening.

It's the second substitute teacher arrested in Central Florida over the last week. Brevard Public Schools officials confirmed with FOX 35 News on Saturday that a substitute teacher at Palm Bay Magnet High was arrested on Friday on the school's campus. Ajani McPherson, 27, allegedly shared a nude photo of himself with a female student. He is no longer employed by Brevard Public Schools.

What they're saying:

"Student safety is, and will always be, one of our department’s most important concerns," said St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke. "We have worked diligently with school administration and DCF to ensure a thorough investigation, making sure our students have the secure and nurturing environment they deserve."

The Osceola County School District also addressed the situation in a statement sent to FOX 35 News:

"An allegation was made against one of our long-term subs at Neptune Elementary and the way that person inappropriately handled a student. The sub-teacher was immediately removed from the school when the incident happened and the allegation was investigated by law enforcement, which now has resulted in an arrest. The individual is no longer employed by the district. Our focus will remain on supporting the student."

