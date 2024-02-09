Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Plane crashes on I-75 in Florida, becomes engulfed in flames

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Plane crashes onto I-75 in Naples

A small plane landed on Interstate-75 in Naples and collided with a vehicle on Friday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers are on the scene of southbound I-75 near mile marker 107 at Pine Ridge Road. (Video: Joe B.)

NAPLES, Fla. - Two people were killed after a plane crashed onto Interstate-75 in Naples on Friday afternoon, according to officials. 

Video from drivers on the highway in Southwest Florida show the plane engulfed in flames on the side of the road as cars continue to drive by. 

Fiery plane crash shuts down I-75 in Naples

GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING | Crews responded to Interstate-75 in Naples on Friday afternoon after a plane crashed onto the highway and collided with a vehicle, officials said. Two people were killed in the crash. (Video: @JobaRobinson via Storyful)

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said five people were on board the plane at the time of the crash, but it remains unclear at this time if the two reported fatalities were passengers. 

Photo: Joe B. 

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating. 