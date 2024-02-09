VIDEO: Plane crashes on I-75 in Florida, becomes engulfed in flames

Two people were killed after a plane crashed onto Interstate-75 in Naples on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Video from drivers on the highway in Southwest Florida show the plane engulfed in flames on the side of the road as cars continue to drive by.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said five people were on board the plane at the time of the crash, but it remains unclear at this time if the two reported fatalities were passengers.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.