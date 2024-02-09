2 dead after plane lands on I-75 in Naples, collides with vehicle: officials

Two people were killed as a small plane landed on Interstate-75 in Naples and collided with a vehicle on Friday afternoon, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene of southbound I-75 near mile marker 107 at Pine Ridge Road in Collier County.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Photo: Joe B.

Southbound lanes are closed at mile marker 111 (Immokalee Road) and northbound lanes are closed at mile marker 105 (Golden Gate Parkway), deputies said. The closure is expected to last for an "extended period of time." Officials are working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to determine when some lanes can reopen to traffic in this area.

This is a developing story.