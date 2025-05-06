Teen shot in Sanford drive-by set to walk at graduation after year of recovery

The Brief A Sanford teen is recovering after being shot in the head during a drive-by one year ago. Despite her injuries, Layla is set to walk at graduation, defying the odds. Police are still searching for the shooter and urge anyone with information to come forward.



One year after a drive-by shooting left her with a traumatic brain injury, a Sanford teenager is preparing to walk across the graduation stage — a milestone once thought impossible.

What we know:

Two teenage girls were shot during a drive-by shooting in Sanford, Florida. Surveillance video captured the moment a red SUV drove by and opened fire. One of the teens was grazed by a bullet and is recovering, but Layla, who was standing in the street, was shot in the back of the head. The shooting occurred one year ago on a Monday evening, while Layla was outside a friend’s home.

Layla has spent the past year in recovery, learning to walk, write, and function again after suffering a traumatic brain injury that affected the right side of her body. The bullet entered the left side of her brain, resulting in significant physical and cognitive challenges.

What we don't know:

Despite the clear surveillance video and witness accounts, the shooter remains unidentified, and no arrests have been made. Investigators are still seeking information about the red SUV seen in the footage. Layla’s mother, Nikki, believes people in the community may know more but have yet to come forward.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred as teens gathered outside a home in Sanford. Layla and her friends had been warned by an adult to come inside after word of nearby gunfire, but moments later, a red SUV sped past and someone inside opened fire. Layla, just feet from safety, tried to dive for cover but was struck in the head. She was rushed to the hospital and began a long, uncertain road to recovery.

What you can do:

Sanford police are urging anyone with tips to contact the department or Crimeline.

