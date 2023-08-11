Must-see video: Florida woman stunned, terrified by hidden black bear at her front door

What would you do?! A Florida woman came within mere feet of a black bear after letting her dog outside one night – and the entire moment was recorded on her Ring video camera.

It happened early Thursday morning, Aug. 10, at a home in the Grand Champion at LPGA International community in Daytona Beach, Florida, FOX 35 News has learned.

The video shows the woman walking out of her home around 2 a.m. with her dog on its leash. The dog then suddenly started to bark repeatedly towards the front yard – which is completely dark.

The woman cautiously peers over one of the side walls. The dog growls and suddenly a good-sized black bear appears and reaches from beyond the wall towards her feet – and appears to stand on its hind legs momentarily.

The woman screams and runs toward the door as fast as she can, the video shows. The bear seems to briefly follow her, but she's able to get in the doorway and shut the door in time. It eventually runs away and back into the front yard.

FWC: ‘aware of recent bear sightings’

In a statement, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission confirmed that it was "aware of recent bear sightings in this area and are working with local residents to share BearWise tips to help prevent conflicts."

During the summer and fall, black bears – the only bear species in Florida – become more active, according to the FWC.

In the summer, juvenile bears begin to leave their mothers dens in search of food, as well as to explore their new surroundings. In the fall, bears again become more active in search of food ahead of the winter months.

"Typically, these bears will move along on their own. The FWC reminds people that if you see a bear, give it space, don’t try to approach it, and never feed it," the FWC said.

How to live with bears: One-on-one with FWC's Mike Orlando

FOX 35 recently talked to Mike Orlando, the lead bear program manager with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, about how to safely live with bears, their behaviors, and what people can do if they come into contact with a bear.

You can watch that special below.

What types of bears live in Florida?

Florida is home to one species of bear – the black bear, according to the FWC.

How many bears live in Florida?

FWC's Mike Orlando said there were between 4,000 and 4,500 black bears living in Florida, according to the 2015 populate estimate. Those estimates happen every 10 years, he said. So, the next one will not happen until 2025.

But, he said it is presumed that bear populations in Florida are growing.

"Definitely growing," he said.

What should you do if you see a bear?

Mike Orlando said if you see a bear at night, it's usually not cause for alarm. People can call the FWC's regional offices or their Wildlife Alert line, 1-888-404-FWCC (1-888-404-3922).

If you see an orphaned, sick, or dead bear, do not approach it.

Another way to avoid conflicts with bears is to remove items that attract them – mainly food, trash, cat litter, even bird seed, Orlando said.

"Anything that, you know, that would draw a bear in from the woods to your yard," he said.