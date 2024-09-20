Video: Florida man in underwear accused of burglarizing, damaging mini golf course

A Florida man was taken to jail after he allegedly burglarized a mini golf course while wearing only underwear.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened last week at the Smuggler's Cove Adventure Golf in Fort Myers Beach.

On Sept 13, shortly after 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to the mini golf course because the company's alarm had activated.

Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office

At the scene, deputies heard loud banging noises and heard a man talking.

They soon came across 38-year-old Francisco Fortin Mayorga, who was wearing nothing but underwear, according to an arrest report. He appeared "aggressive" and "in an altered mental state" and was sweating, the report stated.

On the property, deputies observed several broken decorations, a broken door window, a door that had been forced open, along with a broken fire extingusher.

Booking photo of Francisco Mayorga (Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Two other fire extinguishers appeared to be missing as they were not located inside their proper containers, deputies said.

Deputies reviewed video surveillance which showed Mayorga arriving at the property and "maliciously" ripping down signs, breaking a window and gate, ripping down a motion detector – causing approximately $490 in damages.

Credit: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Security footage initially showed Mayorga wearing clothes, but at some point, he stripped down into only his underwear.

He was arrested and taken into the Lee County jail on multiple charges, including burglary and criminal mischief.

