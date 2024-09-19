Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at Lake Mary apartments, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man is dead following a shooting at a Seminole County apartment complex late Wednesday night, according to deputies.
At around 11:20 p.m., Seminole County deputies responded to the Sun Lake Apartment Homes near Lake Emma Road in unincorporated Lake Mary for reports of gunfire.
When deputies arrived, they found a man dead inside an apartment, authorities said.
The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, was located by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office Alert helicopter and taken into custody during a traffic stop.
Deputies said the suspect had a "connection to the victim" and that the shooting was not random.
The incident remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.