Suspect arrested after deadly shooting at Lake Mary apartments, deputies say

A man is dead following a shooting at a Seminole County apartment complex late Wednesday night, according to deputies.

At around 11:20 p.m., Seminole County deputies responded to the Sun Lake Apartment Homes near Lake Emma Road in unincorporated Lake Mary for reports of gunfire.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead inside an apartment, authorities said.

The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, was located by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office Alert helicopter and taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Deputies said the suspect had a "connection to the victim" and that the shooting was not random.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.