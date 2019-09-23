‘I couldn’t stop laughing’: Dashcam captures ‘priceless’ startled face of car burglar
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but the image captured by a dashcam of the startled face of a burglar who broke into a car in Oregon is priceless.
Man arrested for allegedly racing Corvette drunk with no pants on, police say
An apparently pants-less man was arrested in Texas after police said he was racing in a Corvette while allegedly intoxicated late at night.
Cops pull over car with bizarre bubbly tire
Traffic cops were baffled when they pulled over a car with a front tire covered in alienlike bubbles.
Louisiana woman allegedly attacked husband with Nerf guns over suspected infidelity: report
A Louisiana woman who suspected her husband of 12 years was cheating on her was arrested Monday for allegedly attacking him with Nerf guns.
Fan pays $724 for 2 beers at NFL stadium, police say, vendor arrested
A Miami Dolphin fan was already watching his team lose for the fourth time this season when he got an alert on his phone that he'd been charged over $700 for two beers. The vendor who charged him that much has been arrested.
Man in shark costume is wanted for shoving McDonald's worker: report
Not surprisingly, a man wearing a shark onesie while out on Saturday night appears to have caused some trouble.
Pornography plays on I-75 electronic billboard in Auburn Hills
Police are investigating after drivers traveling through Auburn Hills were stunned to see a pornographic video playing on an electronic billboard.
Runner killed by lightning while finishing 50K race in southeast Kansas
A runner has been killed by lightning as he was about to finish a 50 kilometer (31.07 mile) race in southeast Kansas.
Hunter shot, killed in Georgia after allegedly mistaken for a deer, officials say
A hunter in Georgia died on Saturday after he was shot by another hunter who thought he was a deer, according to officials.
11-foot python found swimming in South Florida waters
Nope. Nope. Nope.
Deputies: Thief walked into store on two different days, stole 2 packs of beer each time
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man seen on security camera stealing beer on two different occasions from a store known as The Beer Cave.
Oh deer! Video shows woman pumping gas getting kicked in head by deer
A Georgia woman went to fill up her gas tank before work when a deer leaped over her head, kicking her in the process.
California police officer must call off chase after Tesla patrol car's battery runs low
A Tesla electric patrol car with the Fremont, Calif., police was forced to back off from a pursuit after the vehicle's battery ran low in the middle of the chase.
Man who swung sword at Florida jogger during argument over trash arrested, cops say
The Broward County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested the man seen on video violently swinging a samurai sword at a jogger in Oakland Park.
Deputies: Florida teen attacks grandparents after being denied more tomatoes at dinner
A Florida teenager is facing assault charges after police say she attacked her grandparents and chased one of them with a knife after her request for more tomatoes during dinner was denied.
Hacker reportedly takes over smart home, plays vulgar music, sets thermostat to 90 degrees
Smart home systems promise security and peace of mind, but all that automation leads to some vulnerabilities that many homeowners may not be considering — like virtual attacks by hackers.
Dry shampoo explodes inside woman's car, shattering sunroof and cracking center console
Dry shampoo users, beware. A woman is warning people to be careful with aerosol cans after a dry shampoo canister exploded in her daughter’s car.
Mother-to-be tests positive for meth during routine tests, learns new home is to blame
A Missouri couple who are expecting a baby girl now face financial difficulties after the mother learned through a routine blood test that she has amphetamines in her system and it’s because of their new home.
Disneyland Paris visitor goes missing after taking LSD
A Disneyland Paris tourist had quite the trip while visiting the park last week.