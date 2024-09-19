Florida man snorts cocaine to hide evidence after fleeing traffic stop, troopers say

A Florida man was arrested earlier this week in Pasco County after fleeing a traffic stop and attempting to conceal illegal drugs by ingesting them, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said they tried to stop a driver, later identified as 40-year-old Joel Craig Wallace, for allegedly speeding on US-19 near Mile Stretch Road in Holiday around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Wallace reportedly refused to stop, leading to a brief pursuit that ended when he arrived at his residence on Kibler Lane.

Joel Craig Wallace (Photo credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

Before his arrest, Wallace ingested cocaine in an attempt to hide the drugs, troopers said.

Wallace faces charges of fleeing and eluding, possession of cocaine, and tampering with evidence, according to FHP.

