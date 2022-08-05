VIDEO: Florida deputies rescue 6-foot shark caught in crab trap

New video shows some deputies in Florida coming to the rescue of a 6-foot shark that got caught in a crab trap recently.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says Marine Unit deputies were flagged down by a citizen who came across the struggling shark.

"It’s been a week of sea life rescues at PCSO!" the Facebook post read.

In the video, one deputy is heard saying that the shark was pulling him into the water.

"It's taking me," he says.

"I don’t think he’s taking you," another deputy is heard saying in the clip. "It’s just the boat moving backward."

The sheriff's office says after evaluating the situation, they found they could not safely remove the entire hook, so they cut as far down on the line as they could and set the shark free.

This is the second animal rescue for the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office this week. Deputies recently came to the rescue of sea turtle hatchlings that had gotten lost while trying to find their way to the Gulf – and instead wandered onto the property of a St. Pete Beach hotel. You can watch the video HERE.