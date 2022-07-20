Baby dolphin tangled in crab trap on Clearwater Beach

article

Rescue attempts are underway to help free a young dolphin tangled in a crab trap on Clearwater Beach.

According to Clearwater Fire Rescue, lifeguards noticed an adult dolphin circling around in shallow water just south of Pier 60 early Wednesday afternoon.

When they looked closer, they found a baby dolphin tangled in the remnants of a crab trap.

Rescuers are hoping the adult, which they believe may be the mother, will return.

Lifeguards are currently in the water with the young dolphin, which they say is around 60 pounds. Wildlife experts from Clearwater Marine Aquarium are also on the scene.

