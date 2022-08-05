VIDEO: Deadly lightning strike outside White House in Washington D.C caught on camera

Terrifying video appears to show the moment a huge bolt of lightning struck outside the White House, Thursday evening, killing two people and injuring two others.

The moment was caught exclusively on FOX's Weather cameras that overlooked the White House grounds. Multiple lightning strikes appear to be seen in a matter of seconds of each other.

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C confirmed Friday that a man and a woman, aged 76 and 75, respectively, died after being taken to the hospital. Two others, a man and a woman, were also taken to the hospital and remain in critical condition, officials said.

The strike was reported at 6:52 p.m and first responders arrived within one minute, officials said, and began treating the people hurt.