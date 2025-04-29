Florida woman uses bag of cookies to escape bear attack near home

The Brief A Sanford woman and her dog narrowly escaped a bear attack outside their home thanks to a quick-thinking move involving a bag of cookies. Kristen Savage said she spun her dog into the air to protect him before throwing the cookies at the charging mother bear, giving them precious seconds to flee indoors. Wildlife officials warn that spring brings more bear encounters as mothers protect their cubs and advise residents to stay calm, look large, and back away slowly if approached.



A Florida woman and her little dog were charged by a bear while out for a walk in Sanford. With no time to think, Kristen Savage used a bag of cookies to save their lives.

I thought, ‘We aren’t going to get out of this'

What we know:

Kristen Savage and her dog were attacked by a bear near her home in Sanford while out for a walk. The bear, a mother protecting her cubs, charged at Savage just feet from her front yard. Quick thinking — and a bag of cookies — helped Savage distract the bear long enough to flee into her house safely.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed if the bear and her cubs remain in the neighborhood or if any relocation efforts are underway. It's unclear if wildlife officials plan to increase patrols or issue broader warnings to residents in the Sanford area following the incident.

Big picture view:

The encounter highlights the rising tensions between growing residential areas and local wildlife in Florida. Experts warn that human-bear interactions are likely to increase unless more proactive measures are taken to manage both bear populations and community awareness.

What they're saying:

In a heart-pounding moment caught on camera, Kristen Savage and her dog dodged danger and escaped a bear, barely making it inside their home.

"At one point, I thought, ‘We aren’t going to get out of this,’ because there is no one here to help me," Savage explained.

Just seconds earlier, a mama bear – protecting her cubs – had charged Savage right near her front yard.

"All of a sudden, I see a black head come up near my leg," Savage said.

With nowhere to run, she lifted her dog into the air – spinning in circles – trying desperately to keep him out of the bear’s reach.

"I hauled him like a piñata in the air, and I spun around to get away," she explained.

As panic set in, she remembered something her mom had handed her just minutes before: a bag of cookies.

"I threw the bag at her, and she stopped for a minute, and she sniffed the cookies. As soon as she was distracted by the cookies, I ran!"

Those cookies gave her the few precious seconds she needed to escape. Wildlife officials say bear encounters are becoming more common, especially in the spring, when mothers protect their cubs.

"If I take my dog out, I come out with pots and pans," she explained.

Savage said she doesn’t blame the bear. She understands it was a mother protecting her cubs.

"I am a mom myself. If I ever thought my kids were in danger, I would fight them too!"

What you can do:

If you encounter a bear, wildlife officials say don’t run, make yourself look big, and back away slowly – all things that can save your life.

