VIDEO: Bear spotted casually strolling through Florida neighborhood

A Florida woman captured a video of a bear strolling through her Winter Springs neighborhood Thursday night.

The video, sent in by FOX 35 viewer Jenna Davidson, appears to show a bear walking across a Winter Springs front yard.

"Hi there! Caught yogi grabbing a snack last night in winter springs," Davidson said to FOX 35.

She said the bear was carrying a trash bag in his mouth as he went for his midnight stroll.

MORE BEAR VIDEOS:

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, bears are quite common in Central Florida.