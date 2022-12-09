Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Bear spotted casually strolling through Florida neighborhood

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Bears
FOX 35 Orlando

VIDEO: Bear captured strolling through Florida neighborhood

A FOX 35 viewer spotted a bear strolling through a Winter Springs neighborhood Thursday night.

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A Florida woman captured a video of a bear strolling through her Winter Springs neighborhood Thursday night. 

The video, sent in by FOX 35 viewer Jenna Davidson, appears to show a bear walking across a Winter Springs front yard. 

"Hi there! Caught yogi grabbing a snack last night in winter springs," Davidson said to FOX 35. 

She said the bear was carrying a trash bag in his mouth as he went for his midnight stroll. 

MORE BEAR VIDEOS: 

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, bears are quite common in Central Florida. 