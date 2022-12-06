Drone captures bear running through neighborhood in Florida town

FOX 35 News received a video sent to us from a viewer which shows a bear running through a Florida neighborhood.

David Harrison recorded the bear in the Highlands County town of Lake Placid using a drone. In the video, you can see the bear start off jogging along a trail, and then it turns a corner to take a casual walk behind some homes.

Harrison lives in Brevard County and was driving to work when he saw something out of the corner of his eye in a wooded area. "It ran into there and there was a couple right there on the corner having a yard sale, and so I stopped, and I said hey there is a giant bear across the street from you," he explained.

MORE BEAR HEADLINES:

That's when Harrison took out his drone and started to record the animal. "I thought I was seeing things because I see an alligator it's not really… too crazy, but the bear, it was about the size of a small cow," he said. "It was unbelievable!"



Harrison said he has had some unusual encounters with Florida wildlife. He found a snake on the hood of his truck when he was driving home from work back in October. About a week before that, he found a chicken on his hood when he came out from the grocery store.

