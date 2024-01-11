Popular Miami-area bakery to open 2 new Central Florida locations

Central Florida, get ready to delight your taste buds with the wonderful Cuban flavors of a popular, Miami-area bakery.

Vicky Bakery is set to bring its tasty Cuban pastries, bread, coffee, sandwiches and custom desserts to Orlando and Winter Park, according to its website.

The Orlando bakery will be located at 4556 S Semoran Boulevard. The enterprise is actively working to find another location in Winter Park after its first venue choice encountered "unexpected zoning issues," according to a social media post.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the bakery to learn when the locations will open.

The renowned bakery first opened its doors in Hialeah in 1972. Over the course of several decades, the family-operated business has consistently thrived, expanding its presence to at least 20 locations throughout Florida, with more on the horizon.

The bakery boasts of being South Florida's source for authentic Cuban pastries, noting its famous pastelitos.

Vicky Bakery is hosting an in-person hiring event at the future Orlando location on Saturday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit vickybakery.com.