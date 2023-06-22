Massive arcade, entertainment center opening first Florida location

article

Orlando's gaming scene just got an upgrade.

A new entertainment center arcade is set to open in downtown Orlando soon, real estate and investment company JLL announced this week. The 14,788-square-foot venue will be home to Velocity Esports' first Florida location.

The "barcade" will be located on the first floor of Society Orlando, a mixed-use residential and commercial complex already under construction at 434 N. Orange Ave.

Not only does the entertainment venue feature esports lounges and arcade games – including Connect 4 Hoops, Tomb Raider, King Kong of Skull Island VR, Minecraft Dungeons, Space Invaders Frenzy and Angry Birds Arcade – but guests can also take a break the fun and enjoy a food menu full of modern American and Mexican classics, craft cocktails and mocktails. Tex Mex rolls, nachos, wings, meatball hoagies and carne asada tacos are just a few of the items on the menu.

Photo: JLL

"As part of Velocity Esports’ expansion strategy into Florida, Orlando was the perfect choice with its growing residential population and the opportunity to capitalize on the more than 74 million annual visitors to the region," Executive Chairman Philip N. Kaplan said in a press release. "We are excited to have our concept join such a forward-looking project like Society Orlando and are eager to welcome customers in 2024."

Velocity Esports already has locations open in Las Vegas and along the Kentucky-Cincinnati border.

An opening date has not yet been announced.