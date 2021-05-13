Vaccinations begin for kids 12 to 15 in Central Florida

Vaccinations begin for kids 12 to 15 years old in Central Florida on Thursday after the CDC approved Pfizer's vaccine.

There are several location sites where kids can go to get vaccinated in Orange County. No appointment is necessary.

South Econ Park Recreation Center: 3850 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando 32829, Tuesday-Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. / Friday – Sunday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Meadow Woods Recreation Center: 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando 32824, Tuesday-Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. / Friday – Sunday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Goldenrod Park Recreation Center: 4863 N. Goldenrod Road, Winter Park 32792, Tuesday-Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. / Friday – Sunday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

West Orange Recreation Center: 309 SW Crown Point Road, Winter Garden 34789, Tuesday-Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. / Friday – Sunday 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Barnett Park (Open 7 Days a week): 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando 32808, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Younger kids can only get the Pfizer vaccine. The FDA and CDC approved the temporary use of it in younger kids earlier this week.

A parent or legal guardian with ID must come with the child and they also have to bring a completed consent form.

Today is the first day the county will be administering the vaccine to 12-to-15 year-olds.

Appointments are available in Seminole County for teens too.

Vaccines are available Tuesdays through Saturdays at the Oviedo Mall and the North Branch Library in Sanford.

They're also available Friday and Saturday at Seminole State College's main campus.

A local doctor says 22-percent of new COVID-19 cases are in the 12 to 15 age group. He recommends the vaccine for children and says parents should consider several factors when making a decision.