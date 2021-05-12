CVS to offer Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15 beginning Thursday

article

CVS Health has announced that COVID-19 vaccine appointments for adolescents ages 12 to 15 are now available for scheduling at more than 5,600 Pharmacy locations nationwide.

The announcement follows the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for this age group.

Beginning Thursday, May 13, participating CVS Pharmacy locations will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to this newly eligible population. Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability. Walk-ins are also accepted but appointments are encouraged.

The scheduling tool will only display appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations that have the Pfizer vaccine once the patient’s age is provided.