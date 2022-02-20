'Unruly' guests forces Osceola County Fair to shut down, officials say

article

The Osceola County Fair was forced to shut down on Friday night after some guests became ‘unruly,’ fair officials said.

According to the events Facebook page, the fair had reached capacity on Friday night so they made the decision to close the gates for the safety of guests and staff.

"After announcing this, we had some guests who became unruly and we were forced to close the fair entirely. After consulting with the Osceola County Sheriff's office and some of our board members, this course of action was required."

Fair officials apologized to those that waited in line, "however, nothing is more important than the safety of our guests and staff."

Anyone who purchased online tickets for Friday will be able to use them on Sunday, which is the last day of the fair.

