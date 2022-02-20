Winter Park police shoot, kill man who assaulted wedding guests, attacked officers: report

A man was shot and killed by Winter Park police after they say he was assaulting wedding guests and attacked officers who responded to the scene.

According to Winter Park police, on Saturday, officers arrived to the Winter Park Event Center on Morse Blvd. about a disturbance. The caller reportedly told police that a person was assaulting guests at a wedding reception.

"On arrival, one of the officers began speaking with the subject when the officer was physically attacked by the subject, leaving the officer unconscious and on the ground," the department said.

The person then physically attacked the second arriving officer as the crowd began to surround the injured officers, according to the department. During the physical altercation, the officer shot the man.

"The subject sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Florida south hospital where he succumbed to his injury. Both officers were transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative duty as standard procedure.

