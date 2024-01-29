Elle King's Universal Orlando Mardi Gras gig swapped out amid backlash for drunken Dolly Parton tribute video

Elle King is no longer scheduled to perform at Universal Orlando Mardi Gras.

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer's name was removed from the theme park's website recently and has been replaced with Nessa Barrett. Barrett is a 21-year-old singer, songwriter and internet personality whose career took off after going viral on TikTok.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Nessa Barrett performs during the 2023 Austin City Limits Music festival at Zilker Park on October 06, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic) Expand

King's replacement comes amid backlash from a messy viral video that shows her using profanity during a Dolly Parton birthday tribute at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, FOX 4 reports. She forgot the lyrics to "Marry Me," and went on to mock fans.

"I don’t know the lyrics to these things in this f***ing town," sang King. "Don’t tell Dolly ’cause it’s her birthday."

She also told fans they wouldn't be getting their money back before signing off, "Hi, my name is Elle King. I'm f***ing hammered."

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - AUGUST 19: Elle King performs at the Lasso Montreal festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on August 19, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Mark Horton/Getty Images)

The Grand Ole Opry shared an apology to fans on social media.

"We deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used," they said.

Since the video has gone viral, King's Fort Worth show set for Jan. 26 was postponed.

It remains unclear who pulled the plug on King's Mardi Gras concert, her or Universal Orlando. FOX 35 has reached out to the theme park for more information.

Barrett is scheduled to take the stage on Feb. 17. Click here to see who else is performing.