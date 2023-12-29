Universal Orlando no longer offering physical maps for parkgoers

Watch FOX 35 News live

Physical maps will soon become a thing of the past for Universal Theme Parks in Orlando as the company said it's doing away with them.

Universal is officially nixing the maps come January 1 because they want to provide "more of a digital experience" for their guests, the company said in a statement to FOX 35 on Friday.

Guests are now encouraged to download the Universal Orlando Resort App that will help them navigate the parks.

In a statement, Universal said:

"With the app, guests can also take advantage of other capabilities to maximize their visit, including purchasing and redeeming select admission tickets, viewing wait times, taking advantage of Mobile Food and Drink Ordering and more."

Another recent, new change Universal has implemented for its guests is the price of single-day tickets.

Back in November, the company raised its single-day 1-Park ticket to $119 plus tax.