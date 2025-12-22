Birds falling out of the sky in Florida? Here's what's really going on

The Brief Migrating seabirds are falling out of the sky from exhaustion. Wild Florida Rescue is seeing a surge of calls about the birds on beaches. What to do: People should leave them resting in the sand, so they can regain enough strength to start flying again.



Thousands of Gannett birds are in the middle of their migration from Canada and other northern areas south towards the Gulf.

Florida is roughly the halfway point for many of these birds – and at that point, those younger birds are often exhausted from all the elements of flight, including strong winds, storms, and cold temperatures. When a bird becomes too exhausted, it may land early or quite literally fall out of the sky into the ocean, where it will rely on the tide to push it towards Florida's beaches.

Several of these young birds have been spotted along the coastline – and may look like they're in distress. Experts tell FOX 35 that the birds are OK, tired, and simply need to rest.

What they're saying:

"The juveniles fall into the water, and they strand themselves on the beach. They just need to rest," said Tara Miller, a rescuer with Wild Florida Rescue.

She said Gannett birds cannot walk on land, and their legs are situated in a way where they look broken when they move. However, that’s just how they are. The birds can only take flight from the water, so the birds rest on land before inching towards the water and starting to fly again.

What you should do if you see a stranded bird

Never touch a bird on the short, said Wild Florida Rescue.

Instead, take a photo of the bird and call the Wild Florida hotline at (321) 821-7881. They'll have you send it to them and some expert will be able to explain whether the bird is OK or needs additional help.

Never pick the bird up and move it towards the trees. That’s almost a death sentence because the young birds wouldn’t have the ability to pull themselves back to the water, the rescue said.

"If people could just leave them be, and let them rest they’ll get themselves back in the water. They’ll be able to feed again, and they’ll be able to fly and continue their journey," said Miller.

She said the migration should last about another month, so beachgoers may see these birds resting for several more weeks.