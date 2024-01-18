Universal Mardi Gras: Concert lineup for 2024 features Walker Hayes, Queen Latifah, DJ Khaled & more

You can experience the lively rhythms and soulful beats of New Orleans without ever leaving Orlando with the return of Universal Orlando's Mardi Gras celebration.

The theme park announced this week the concert lineup for the "International Flavors of Carnaval" event, which is scheduled on select nights between Feb. 3 to April 7.

Concerts aren't the only draw to the month-long extravaganza, however. You can try sweet, savory and spicy dishes from around the globe, catch beads and watch fun floats get the party started.

Here's a look at the concert lineup for Universal Mardi Gras 2024:

Universal Mardi Gras concert lineup

Feb. 3: Walker Hayes

Feb. 10: The All-American Rejects

Feb. 17: Elle King

Feb. 18: KC and The Sunshine Band

Feb. 24: Barenaked Ladies

March 2: DJ Khaled

March 9: Ava Max

March 10: Queen Latifah

March 16: Luis Fonsi

March 17: Zedd

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Walker Hayes is scheduled to perform at Universal Mardi Gras on Feb. 3, 2024. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

