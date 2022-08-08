Universal Orlando implements weekend curfew at CityWalk

Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando is implementing new age restriction guidelines for its weekend operations. It comes just two weeks after a parking garage at the entertainment and dining complex had to be evacuated following what police described as a fight between "several juveniles."

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported but the Orlando Police Department cleared the structure out of "an abundance of caution," the agency said in the chaotic moments following the incident in late July.

During weekends, guests under the age of 18 are required to leave the complex at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent or guardian, staying at a Universal Hotel, or seeing a movie.

Operating hours at CityWalk, are subject to change, but the complex typically opens at 8 a.m and closes at midnight during the summer.