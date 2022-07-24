Universal's CityWalk evacuated following fight in parking garage between 'several juveniles,' police say

Orlando police responded to Universal Orlando's CityWalk Saturday night following reports of a fight between "several juveniles," and evacuated the area out of an abundance of caution, according to a spokesperson for Orlando Police Department.

Police said several juveniles apparently got into a fight in a parking garage, which prompted the evacuation. There have been no reports of shots fired or injuries, the spokesperson added.

Universal's theme parks typically close at 9 p.m. or 10 p.m., however, CityWalk typically closes at midnight.

Video shared with FOX 35's Valerie Boey showed multiple police units in the area, as well as people walking away from the entertainment district as what appeared to be an alarm sounding in the background.

In a second tweet, police said lost items will be held at Universal's guest services. If you're still on property, you can head there to pick those items up. However, if you already left CityWalk, you will have to contact guest services on Sunday.

Earlier Saturday, a shooting scare at The Florida Mall in Orlando prompted shoppers to hide in stores and run out of the mall. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said fireworks – and not gunshots – are suspected to have caused a noise that startled people.