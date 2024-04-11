Universal Orlando's newest, upcoming resorts: Everything from food, amenities, and fun

Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna are less than a year from opening in Orlando.

Both hotels place guests in the center of marvelous galaxies and diverse planetary elements with entertaining amenities for the entire family to enjoy. With a combined total of 1,500 luminous, ultramodern guest rooms, the hotels start at $147 per night based on a stay of four nights or more.

Stella Resort is built to reflect the infinite vastness of the universe, highlighted in serene teals and calming purples to put guests at ease instantly.

Restaurants at Stella Nova Resort include Cosmos Cafe and Market, Galaxy Bar and Galaxy Grill and Nova Bar. The resort is slated to open on January 21, 2025.

Tella Luna Resort invites guests to explore the unknown, where they'll find themselves in the midst of an awe-inspiring solar system accented with fresh surroundings and terrestrial greens and golds.

"More people will be able to come to Orlando to enjoy all the attractions, not just Epic Universe, but they look beautiful, just the tiles, anytime of day you go by they look different, the colors reflecting in the light are just absolutely breathtaking," said Annie Wilson, with Universal Parks News Today.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo renderings of Universal Stella Nova Resort | Credit: Universal

Food and drinks

Both resorts have cosmic-inspired food and drink restaurants that include:

Cosmos Cafe and Market at Stella Nova Resort and Omega Cafe and Market at Terra Luna Resort – these quick service restaurants feature made-to-order American classics for breakfast, lunch and dinner, plus a selection of grab-and-go items.

Galaxy Bar and Galaxy Grill at Stella Nova Resort and Moonrise Bar and Moonrise Grill at Terra Luna Resort – guests can enjoy burgers, quesadillas and salads at these walk-up service pool bars and grills. Plus, guests 21 and older can purchase cocktails, beer and wine (with a valid photo ID).

Nova Bar at Stella Nova Resort and Luna Bar at Terra Luna Resort – each hotel’s lobby bar* will offer specialty cocktails curated with unique ingredients, along with the classics.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo shows renderings of Universal Terra Luna Resort | Credit: Universal

Amenities

The resorts have an extensive amount of amenities for guests of all ages to enjoy that including:

Resort-style Pools – each hotel features a nearly 10,000 square foot pool with a relaxing hot tub, comfortable lounge and table-top seating in the pool area, a firepit and more. Plus, the whole family can enjoy the resorts’ recreational activities like poolside movies and outdoor games.

Fitness Centers – guests can take advantage of complimentary, state-of-the-art fitness centers featuring a variety of strength and cardio equipment – and, locker rooms with showers available for use on arrival and departure days.

Game Rooms – guests of all ages can enjoy a variety of standard arcade and video games in the hotels’ dedicated game rooms.

Recreation Rooms – each hotel features approximately 1,000 square-feet of multi-purpose space for small gatherings.

Universal Orlando Resort Stores – guests can purchase everything from sundries and necessities to Universal Orlando merchandise to commemorate their vacation.

Both resorts are adjacent to Universal Epic Universe and minutes away from Universal's existing Orlando theme parks.