Universal Orlando reveals trio of 'never-before-seen' experiences coming this summer

With summer just around the corner, Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up and announced several all-new experiences with daytime and nighttime fun for the whole family.

In addition to the announcement of the opening date of the new DreamWorks Land on June 14, Universal announced Monday an all-new nighttime show that celebrates music in movies, the biggest daytime parade to date, and a fresh projection show at Hogwarts castle.

"We are thrilled to debut an array of never-before-seen experiences for the entire family to enjoy from day to night," said Universal Orlando President and COO Karen Irwin. "These new experiences - coupled with the amazing attractions currently in our theme parks - will allow our guests to create lasting memories that will make this summer truly unforgettable."

Here's what's coming to Universal Orlando Resort this summer:

Cinesational: A Symphonic Spectacular

Starting on June 14 at Universal Studios, a new nighttime show will transform the lagoon into a dazzling display of film-inspired music. The show will use cutting-edge technology, like 228 fountains that'll reach heights of up to 131 feet, 4K projection mapping, an original composition, and over 600 drones.

Among the iconic scores and scenes from films that inspired this new show are:

Harry Potter films

Fantastic Beast films

Jurassic World

Jaws

Shrek

Ghostbusters

Trolls

Back to the Future

Universal Monsters

Transformers

How to Train Your Dragon

E.T.

Fast and Furious

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Minions

The Mummy

King Kong

Cinesational: A Symphonic Spectacular will debut at Universal Studios Florida on June 14. (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Universal Mega Movie Parade

Starting July 3, Universal Studios will host the Universal Mega Movie Parade, featuring beloved stories from Universal films.

This will be the largest daytime parade in Universal Orlando's history, featuring 13 new floats, nearly 100 performers, and special effects.

Guests can expect to see iconic moments like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man from Ghostbusters, the Caterbus from Trolls, a Jaws-themed float with a live drum line, and an epic finale with Jurassic World elements, along with hidden details from various films.

Here's a look at the movies that inspired the all-new parade:

E.T.

Back to the Future

Jaws

Ghostbusters

Jurassic World

Minions

Sing

Trolls

Kung Fu Panda

The Universal Mega Movie Parade will debt at Universal Studios Florida on July 3. (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

"Jaws, Back to the Future, all these classic Universal films are going to have their own floats. They're going to even have a band playing the Jaws theme, a live marching band as the float goes by, I think that's going to get tons of fans over to Universal, this summer," Attractions Magazine's Matt Rosebloom told FOX 35.

If you want to relive the fun forever, visit the Summer Tribute Store, which will include themed rooms, merch, and photo ops inspired by some of the films that inspired the parade. Universal said it will reveal more details about the Summer Tribute Store at a later date.

Hogwarts Always Castle Projection Show

On select nights starting June 14 at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Islands of Adventure, guests can experience Hogwarts Always, a new projection show that viewers through iconic moments of a Hogwarts school year, with scenes from Diagon Alley, the Hogwarts Express, the Sorting Ceremony, and more.

The Hogwarts Always castle projection show in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter will debut on June 14 at Universal Islands of Adventure. (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

With four different endings representing each Hogwarts house, the show ends with a colorful fireworks display, featuring dialogue from beloved characters like Dumbledore, Hagrid, and the Sorting Hat.