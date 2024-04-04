Halloween Horror Nights starting earlier than ever in 2024

Orlando, you'll be getting your scare on much earlier this year!

Halloween Horror Nights is starting earlier than ever this year, with the spooks, frights and screams kicking off Aug. 30 through Nov. 3, Universal announced Thursday.

On select nights this late summer and fall, you'll be able to lurk around 10 all-new haunted houses inspired by classic horror movies and original stories, five scare zones and an energetic live show.

CITYWALK: 2 Universal CityWalk businesses closing this month

Photo: Universal

Single-night Halloween Horror Nights tickets, vacation packages and upgrades are on sale now. An all-new merch collection dropped on Thursday, too.

Universal said it will release information about the event soon.

EPIC UNIVERSE: Famous face found hidden in new Epic Universe renderings

When is Halloween Horror Nights 2024?

Guests walk toward the entrance to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando on Oct. 21, 2021. Halloween Horror Nights returns in 2022 for a 31st year. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Here are the event dates for Halloween Horror Nights this year:

August 30-31

September 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29

October 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31

November 1-3

EPIC UNIVERSE: First look inside How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk land: Rides, attractions, and shows

Click here for more information, or to buy tickets.