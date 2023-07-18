Universal Orlando just won the viral 'girl dinner' trend

Dinner is served. Girl dinner, that is.

Universal Orlando Resort hopped on the viral trend that's taking over social media – "girl dinner."

The trend seemingly took off in May when TikTok user Olivia Maher shared a video talking about the foods women had to eat in medieval times, like bread and cheese. Maher said that was pretty much her ideal meal as she showcased her dinner that night – bread, cheese, pickles and grapes – and dubbed it "girl dinner."

Since that video went viral, other women have shared their ideal girl dinners, which are typically snack plates filled with ingredients like fruits, bread, cheese, olives and veggies, to name a few.

Now, Universal Orlando has joined in on the trend in the voice of everybody's favorite former supervillain, Gru.

"Gorl Dinner," the theme park wrote on social media, alongside a photo of its new Minion tots – which will be available soon at the all-new Illumination's Minion Cafe that's slated to open this summer.

MORE : Universal Orlando's Minion Land unveils thrilling new details about upcoming, first-of-its-kind attraction

Minion-lovers flooded the comments of the hilarious tweet.

"This is the one," one user wrote.

"Y'all don't miss," said another.

"MOOD," another user said.

Even the official Minions account weighed in, replying with a simple tongue-out emoji.

And if you're still hungry, Halloween Horror Nights is apparently serving up a "gore dinner."