Union alerts teachers of letter threatening police action over mask enforcement

Volusia United Educators has alerted teachers after a letter was sent to two Volusia County schools threatening police action over mask enforcement.

The district tells FOX 35 that the letter was sent by one parent to both schools.

VUE provided a copy which said in part,"I will call the police, the police will come, witness the crime committed against my children and then file the report."

The letter goes on to say the writer is "asserting my legal parental rights in writing."

VUE president Elizabeth Albert is asking staff who received this letter or ones similar to let administrators at their schools handle the situation.

"This kind of a situation is outside of what we’re tasked with doing, so we’re asking them to send them to the principal or assistant principal," she said.

Parent Christina Clark tells FOX 35 that she is not fully on board with a mask mandate but would comply with whatever mask policy is put in place. She thinks threatening police action is going too far, stating "it’s way too much. What are the police gonna do realistically?"

Brett Ostler, also a parent, said he thinks the letter is the result of a mandate in the first place, creating tension between parents and school leaders.

"I think that that’s one of the issues we have going on, that we are now having to put children in the middle of politics and the politics need to be left out of schools all together," he said.

The school board will hold an emergency meeting about the mask policy on Thursday.

