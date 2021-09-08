COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida continue to decline

article

The number of patients in Florida hospitals and the number with COVID-19 dipped again Wednesday, as the state continues grappling with the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data showing that 82.67 percent of Florida inpatient beds were occupied, down from 87.17 percent on Tuesday. In all, that translated to 46,496 patients at 241 hospitals.

Meanwhile, the data showed that 13,452 beds at 235 hospitals were being used for patients with COVID-19. That was down from 13,628 patients at 229 hospitals reported Tuesday and 15,177 patients on Sept. 1.

