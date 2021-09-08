Florida judge rules against governor, allowing school districts to require masks without being penalized

A Leon County judge ruled to vacate an automatic stay that was provided to the state when it appealed his previous ruling that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ school mask mandate ban is unconstitutional.

Wednesday’s decision allows school district to require masks without penalty. Judge John Cooper said he believes this is the first time he’s ever vacated a stay.

"We are not in normal times," he said. "We are in a pandemic. We have children who cannot be protected by a vaccination."

The legal jockeying over mask mandates in schools continued in two separate Florida courtrooms on Wednesday. Each lawsuit takes aim at the governor’s executive order that bans school districts from mandating masks in schools. Last month, a Judge Cooper determined the governor's order to be unconstitutional.

"The actions of the defendant do not pass constitutional muster," the judge previously explained. "The Parents’ Bill of Rights does not ban school board face mask mandates. The law expressly permits school boards to adopt policies regarding the healthcare of students such as a face mask mandate."

Soon after that decision was issued, the governor’s office appealed, automatically triggering the stay in the case. The stay restored the governor’s original order as the case plays out in court, effectively meaning the state can continue to withhold funds from school districts that have passed mask mandates. But Wednesday's decision by Judge Cooper reversed it after parents' attorneys in the lawsuit asked the judge to lift it.

In a separate case filed at the federal level, attorneys are suing on behalf of disabled students. Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states that have passed bans on mandating masks in schools.

Parents of children with disabilities argue the orders against mask mandates violate the Americans with Disabilities Act, in part because children with disabilities are more susceptible to COVID-19.

"In our Complaint, our moms and dads sought to protect their children with disabilities. Each of their kids live with a disability that would subject them to increased illness or death if they caught the virus," explained attorney Matthew Dietz. "Accordingly, if they went to school without all children wearing masks, they would be at high-risk to get sick. While any child could get sick, the results for kids with disabilities is so much worse."

A hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. in the U.S. District Court in Miami.

