Two people shot in downtown Orlando, suspect arrested

A man and a woman were shot in downtown Orlando late Sunday, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said the shooting happened following a fight shortly before midnight around Court Avenue and Pine Street.

Officers said both were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, is in custody.

The designated security zones put in place downtown following a shooting that left seven people hurt in August are not in effect on Sunday nights, police said in a statement.