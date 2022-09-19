Two people shot, killed following domestic incident in DeLand, deputies say

Two people were shot and killed Sunday night in DeLand and the alleged shooter reportedly surrendered to deputies and is being interviewed, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to 1322 East Parkway shortly before 8 p.m. for a shooting and found two adults dead.

No other details were immediately available, but the sheriff's office said the incident was domestic in nature.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 35 News for updates.