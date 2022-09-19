Here's when these airlines will move to Terminal C at Orlando International Airport

Terminal C will finally open to the public for the first time on Tuesday at Orlando International Airport (MCO).

The new terminal – deemed the"terminal of the future" as it will make travelers' experiences as smooth as possible – will be home to nearly a dozen airlines and coffee shops, restaurants, and stores.

Ahead of the terminal's opening, MCO is informing travelers when some airlines will move from Terminals A and B to Terminal C. See the dates below:

Sept. 20: Aer Lingus, GOL

Sept. 21: British Airways, Emirates, Lufthansa

Sept. 22: Azul, Norse, Icelandair

Sept. 27: JetBlue

Sept. 30: Caribbean Airlines

The 200,000-square-foot terminal will feature 15 gates for domestic and international flights, and all will use facial recognition technology to help with easier and more secure boarding.

It will also connect to Brightline's train service, which is expected to start in 2023.

Guests shouldn't have to wait too long in line for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checks. TSA said security will be quicker, with up to six people that will be able to use the automated belts to send their bags through security, and can serve up to 250 people an hour (TSA said Terminals A & B can process 150 an hour).