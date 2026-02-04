Aquatica Orlando rolls out parkwide enhancements for 2026

The Brief Aquatica Orlando has announced it's making several improvements around the park to improve the visitor experience. The park is making updates to dining options and park entry, as well as refreshing the park's look. Aquatica officials say the enhancements will make every visit "faster, more comfortable and more rewarding."



Aquatica Orlando, SeaWorld’s water park, is making several changes to improve the visitor experience.

The park is rolling out updates to park entry, dining and other areas to make every visit "faster, more comfortable and more rewarding."

Visitors might notice one of the enhancements when they first arrive. A fourth toll booth will be installed to improve traffic flow and allow smoother entry to the park, according to Aquatica.

Aquatica Orlando. (Courtesy of SeaWorld)

The park is also making improvements to make visitors more comfortable, including adding new fans, updating the shade structures and adding umbrellas to high traffic areas such as attraction queues and dining locations.

Mobile food ordering options will be expanded to cut down on the time visitors spend waiting in line. Visitors will also be able to use a QR code to order food and drinks that will be delivered to their cabanas and premium loungers.

Ke-re’s Bar has been updated with more capacity and additional amenities, according to Aquatica. Other improvements include expanding dining options available to visitors.

"In 2026, we’re building on that legacy with several million dollars in park-wide enhancements, from improved arrival flow and refreshed guest spaces to upgraded dining and operational improvements, all designed to make visit smoother, more comfortable, and more memorable for families and Pass Members," said Bradley Gilmour, Aquatica president, in a statement.

Aquatica is also getting a refreshed look, with updated landscaping and resurfaced areas around the park.

Park officials said the changes come ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer season.

Aquatica will also offer pass members more perks, including early entry on weekends in May. Pass members will also have access to Slide Nights, an after-hours event with special "culinary offerings."

More experiences will be announced throughout the season, according to Aquatica.

During the holiday season last year, the park debuted Illuminate, a night lantern festival featuring lantern art and interactive elements.

Aquatica, which is owned and operated by United Parks & Resorts, is a tropical themed water park with water slides, lazy rivers, kid-friendly play areas and sandy beaches.