Crossing guard hit by vehicle, critically injured near Rockledge school, police say
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A Rockledge Police Department crossing guard was hit by a vehicle Thursday while directing traffic near an elementary school, according to police.
The crash happened at Golfview Elementary Magnet School in the school zone, police said.
The crossing guard was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.
"At this time the Department is focused on our employee’s recovery and assisting their family," police said in a release.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Rockledge Police Department.