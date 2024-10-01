Tropical Storm Kirk forecast to become major hurricane this week: NHC
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Kirk is moving west-northwestward and likely to get stronger over the Atlantic on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
The storm is projected to become a major hurricane on Thursday, the NHC said.
In their advisory at 8 a.m., NHC officials said Kirk was located about 935 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It was moving west at 14 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
The storm is intensifying over the tropical Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane by Tuesday night, with the potential to reach major hurricane status (Category 3 or higher) on Thursday,, according to officials.
Kirk is not expected to directly impact the United States.
