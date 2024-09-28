Hurricane Helene help resources: Gov. DeSantis activates Florida Disaster Fund

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the activation of the Florida Disaster Fund to support communities impacted by Hurricane Helene on Saturday.

The fund is a component of the Volunteer Florida Foundation and supports recovery initiatives including Activate Hope, an expansion of Hope Florida that serves Floridians recovering from the impacts of disasters.

The disaster fund is the state's official private fund that is used to assist Florida's residents during times of emergency or disaster.

Hope Navigators and volunteers from state agencies will be on-site after a storm to distribute needed supplies, such as:

Food

Water

Baby supplies

Cleaning supplies

They will also offer Hope Navigation services, according to the news release.

ST PETE BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Waves from the Gulf of Mexico crash on shore as Hurricane Helene churns offshore on September 26, 2024 in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Later today, Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane, bringing the potent Expand

Resources:

Volunteer Resources:

Disaster Legal Hotline | 833-514-2940

Samaritan's Purse Hotline | 1-833-747-1234

2-1-1

Red Cross Hotline | 1-800-Red Cros (733-2767)

Florida Baptists Disaster Relief Public Assistance | 904-253-0502 or text Helene to 27123

Crisis Cleanup | 844-965-1386

For all updates and information, visit the Florida Division of Emergency Management's website.