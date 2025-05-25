Severe thunderstorm warning issued for southeastern Brevard County

The Brief The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning Sunday for southeastern Brevard County, including Melbourne and Palm Bay. The storm may bring 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail, with potential damage to trees, roofs, and vehicles.



UPDATE 2:10 p.m. - Severe thunderstorm warning canceled, according to NWS.

ORIGINAL REPORT - The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Sunday afternoon for southeastern Brevard County, including the cities of Melbourne, Palm Bay, and Cocoa Beach.

The warning, issued at 1:38 p.m., remains in effect until 2:30 p.m. Forecasters said the storm was nearly stationary over Melbourne and capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail. Radar indicated the threat, which could lead to damage to roofs, siding, trees, and vehicles.

Residents in the affected area are advised to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building until the storm passes.

