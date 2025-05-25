Severe thunderstorm warning issued for southeastern Brevard County
ORLANDO, Fla. - UPDATE 2:10 p.m. - Severe thunderstorm warning canceled, according to NWS.
ORIGINAL REPORT - The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Sunday afternoon for southeastern Brevard County, including the cities of Melbourne, Palm Bay, and Cocoa Beach.
The warning, issued at 1:38 p.m., remains in effect until 2:30 p.m. Forecasters said the storm was nearly stationary over Melbourne and capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail. Radar indicated the threat, which could lead to damage to roofs, siding, trees, and vehicles.
Residents in the affected area are advised to seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building until the storm passes.
FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras
Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.
More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar
- Brevard County
- Flagler County
- Marion County
- Osceola County
- Orange County
- Polk County
- Seminole County
- Sumter County
- Volusia County
- U.S./National Radar
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team on May 25, 2025.