Helene aftermath latest: Florida Gov. DeSantis provides updates on response, recovery efforts in Steinhatchee

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Monday morning in Steinhatchee, a coastal community in Florida heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene last week, to provide an update on the state's response and recovery efforts.

The Florida governor was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida.

Here are the main takeaways:

Nearly 87,000 Floridians are without power. The state has already restored more than 2.3 million accounts.

Those who wish to donate to the Florida Disaster Fund, which provides financial assistance to communities during times of emergency or a disaster, can visit FloridaDisasterFund.org

Florida has received a major disaster declaration for Hurricane Helene from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA):Individual Assistance (help for residents and households) is available in: Charlotte, Citrus, Dixie, Franklin, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Pasco, Sarasota, Taylor, and Wakulla counties.Public Assistance (for emergency work and repair of damaged facilities) is available in the same counties, plus Pinellas, for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including federal help.

