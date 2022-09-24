Tropical Storm Ian: How will the soon-to-be hurricane impact Central Florida?

Tropical Storm Ian appears to be making its way toward Florida and is expected to make landfall next week on the west coast of the state.

While those in the landfall area could feel the effects of a possible Category 3 storm, models show the system is likely to be a Category 2 hurricane once it reaches the Central Florida area.

It's still too soon to tell exactly what kind of effects the system could have on the Orlando area. On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency for 24 Florida counties.

Brevard

Broward

Charlotte

Collier

DeSoto

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lee

Manatee

Martin

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Okeechobee

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

St. Lucie

Some Central Florida counties – including Orange, Seminole and Volusia – are not on the list, but that could change as Ian approaches and models change.

Meanwhile, sandbag locations have opened in several Central Florida counties to help residents prepare. You can find a list of locations offering free sandbags HERE.

People across Orlando were spotted on Friday stocking up on supplies including water and gas. AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins explained Thursday that people rushing to the pump all at once can actually create a shortage that might not have existed otherwise.

Jenkins is predicting that we may see something like the toilet paper shortage fiasco with gas next week.

"Be considerate as you’re looking to fill up your tanks this weekend, and realize that there are a lot of people here who want to make sure they have gasoline too."

Other people at Costco said they didn’t need to rush for supplies, because they’re already prepared for the autumn emergencies Florida sees nearly every year.

Soraya Ricci says she keeps a hurricane preparedness pack that includes things like lamps and flashlights.

"Between June and July, I start buying my water and I rotate it like every week, every couple of weeks so that I always have fresh water. I always have a case at least," said Ricci. "I buy batteries when they go on sale – especially when it’s back-to-school, and it’s tax-free, buy batteries!"

Publix is sending out hurricane preparedness checklists, advising people to stock up on water, non-perishables, and pet food. Hannah Herring, a representative for Publix Supermarkets, also warned people to fill their prescriptions ahead of the storm.