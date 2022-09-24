Tropical Storm Ian: Current Warnings and Watches

article

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to rapidly strengthen into a hurricane over the weekend as the system heads for Florida next week. Ian is currently located south-southeast of Kingston Jamaica packing maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Since Ian is forecast to strengthen into a category 3 hurricane, a few warnings and watches have been put in place for a couple of islands in the Caribbean.

As of Saturday, the government of the Cayman Islands has upgraded the Hurricane Watch to a Hurricane Warning for Grand Cayman, and has changed the Hurricane Watch to a Tropical Storm Watch for Little Cayman and Cayman Brac.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Grand Cayman Islands

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

Hurricane conditions are expected to reach Grand Cayman by early Monday, with tropical storm conditions expected by Sunday night. Tropical storm conditions are possible on Jamaica by Sunday, and on Little Cayman and Cayman Brac by Sunday night.

Ian is also expected to produce the following rainfall amounts:

Southern Haiti and southern Domincan Republic: 2 to 4 inches, with local maxima up to 6 inches

Jamaica and the Cayman Islands: 3 to 6 inches, with local maxima up to 12 inches

Western to central Cuba: 4 to 8 inches, with local maxima up to 14 inches

Florida Keys and south Florida: 2 to 4 inches, with local maxima up to 5 inches through Tuesday morning

In the latest update on Saturday, the cone has shifted further towards the west and now includes most of the Florida panhandle.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will be following this every step of the way to keep you updated.