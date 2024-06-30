Tropical depression 3 forms in the gulf, forecast to become tropical storm: NHC

Tropical Depression 3 has formed over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to become a tropical storm as early as Sunday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 4 p.m., tropical depression 3 is located about 185 miles east-southeast of Tuxpan, Mexico, moving at a speed of 12 mph with 35 mph wind gusts.

The Mexican government has issued a tropical storm warning from Cabo Rojo south to Puerto Veracruz. The storm is expected to continue to move over eastern Mexico until late Monday.

The system is expected to produce rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches across parts of eastern Mexico into Monday, possibly totaling 15 inches, the NHC said.

Tropical depression three is expected to bring heavy rainfall in areas of flooding across eastern Mexico into Monday, with mudslides possible in areas of higher terrain.

The system will have no impact on Florida.

Hurricane Beryl track and forecast

Hurricane Beryl is currently making its trek across the Atlantic as it intensified into a category-four storm Sunday morning. The historic storm is only the third major hurricane to form in the month of June on record.

It remains on track to threaten the Windward Islands of Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia. Life-threatening winds and storm surge is possible by early Monday for these islands. It is then forecast to move into the Caribbean and continue northwestward as a strong hurricane.

Hurricane Beryl is located about 355 miles east-southeast of Barbados, moving at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.

Most models keep it south of the Greater Antilles, but forecast it to reach Jamaica and the Caymans by late Wednesday/Thursday as a Category 2 hurricane. Wind shear should help weaken it some the farther west it goes with potential for hurricane impacts in the Yucatan.

The storm is not expected to impact Florida as of right now.

Invest 96L track

Meanwhile, just behind Beryl, another tropical wave (96L) has a decent chance to become another named system and may become "Chris" sometime late this week. It is forecast to follow the path of Beryl. Models indicate it could also become a hurricane and threaten the Lesser Antilles by next weekend.