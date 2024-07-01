Tropical Storm Chris downgrades to depression after making landfall in Mexico: NHC

Tropical Storm Chris formed late Sunday night in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and made landfall in Mexico less than two hours later, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Chris moved ashore about 11:50 p.m. CT in Mexico's Veracruz state near Lechuguillas, about 85 miles southeast of Tuxpan, the NHC said. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The storm was downgraded to a tropical depression on Monday as it continues to bring heavy rainfall and flooding over portions of eastern Mexico.

NHC forecasters expect the storm to weaken as it moves farther inland and is forecast to dissipate over higher terrain later Monday.

Chris became the third named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. It enters the scene as meteorologists continue to monitor the "extremely dangerous" Category 3 Hurricane Beryl and Invest 96L, which is following close behind.

What are the impacts of Tropical Storm Chris?

While Tropical Storm Chris does not threaten the U.S., the Government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Warning from Cabo Rojo to Puerto Veracruz.

Between 4 and 8 inches of rain is expected to fall across portions of eastern Mexico through Monday morning. Isolated rainfall totals of up to 12 inches are possible across the higher terrain of the Mexican states of Guanajuato, Queretaro and San Luis Potosi.

The NHC said the heavy rain will likely result in areas of flooding , with mudslides possible in the higher terrain.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.