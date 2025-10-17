Person of interest in deadly hit-and-run in Kissimmee has been found, FHP says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man in a wheelchair was hit and killed early Friday morning while crossing a busy intersection in Kissimmee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said the man crossed the street outside a crosswalk and was struck by three vehicles. Two of those drivers stayed on scene, while a third allegedly drove away. FHP said that the missing driver was found a few hours later.
FHP: Person struck while crossing intersection outside of crosswalk
What we know:
Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 441 and Hilda Street, north of Kissimmee.
The 31-year-old man from Iowa – who was not in a marked crosswalk, troopers said – was hit by three vehicles and died.
FHP said two of the three drivers remained at the intersection immediately following the crash. Neither were hurt.
A third driver – who has not been identified – allegedly left the area. That person was located a short time later.
What we don't know:
Officials have not identified the man who was killed. It is also not clear if the driver who allegedly left the scene after the crash will face charges.
The Source: The Florida Highway Patrol provided FOX 35 Orlando with information about the crash.