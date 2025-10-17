Person of interest in deadly hit-and-run in Kissimmee has been found, FHP says

The Brief A 31-year-old man in a wheelchair was killed after he was hit by three vehicles while crossing the street, FHP said. The man was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk, FHP said. Officials were looking for a "person of interest," someone who allegedly drove away after the crash. That person was found a few hours later, FHP said. It is not yet known if anyone will face charges in connection to the deadly crash.



A man in a wheelchair was hit and killed early Friday morning while crossing a busy intersection in Kissimmee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the man crossed the street outside a crosswalk and was struck by three vehicles. Two of those drivers stayed on scene, while a third allegedly drove away. FHP said that the missing driver was found a few hours later.

FHP: Person struck while crossing intersection outside of crosswalk

What we know:

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 441 and Hilda Street, north of Kissimmee.

The 31-year-old man from Iowa – who was not in a marked crosswalk, troopers said – was hit by three vehicles and died.

FHP said two of the three drivers remained at the intersection immediately following the crash. Neither were hurt.

A third driver – who has not been identified – allegedly left the area. That person was located a short time later.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the man who was killed. It is also not clear if the driver who allegedly left the scene after the crash will face charges.